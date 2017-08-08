Girl killed, two other children and driver injured in Alberta crash
DUNMORE, Alta. — A nine-year-old girl is dead following a crash on Monday afternoon southeast of Medicine Hat, Alta.
The RCMP say the girl was a passenger in a car that was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 41 near the community of Dunmore.
Two other children, both age 12, and the female driver of the car remain in hospital in critical condition.
The truck driver was not injured.
There was no immediate word on the case of the crash.
The RCMP has also not indicated if charges might be laid.
