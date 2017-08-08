'It's 2017': She's not the premier's pick but wants to be first female Speaker

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Pam Parsons says she's not trying to create rifts among the governing Liberals, she just wants to become Newfoundland and Labrador's first female Speaker.

"We are in a unique position right now to make history in Newfoundland and Labrador," she said in an interview.

"Never has this province ever seen a female Speaker in the role and, to my knowledge, we've had only a minimal number of women serving as Speaker in other provinces.

"It's 2017, and I think it's a great time to stand up."

Parsons, 37, is a first-term backbencher who worked as a television journalist and producer before entering politics in 2015. She said she has been encouraged by House of Assembly members of all political stripes to throw her hat in the ring.

This, despite the fact that Premier Dwight Ball has publicly supported Perry Trimper for the role as unbiased referee of the legislature.

Parsons said she met with Ball on Thursday at her request.

"He encouraged me to make up my own mind."

Provincial members of the Young Liberals of Canada at Memorial University of Newfoundland are also supporting Parsons.

"We believe that she has the necessary skills to act as an effective non-partisan agent of the House, we believe that it is important that we elevate women to positions of power in our democratic institutions," said a Facebook post Sunday signed by the branch.

Win or lose, Parsons said it's important to put her name forward as the number of women in politics continues to lag.

"Absolutely not," she said when asked if her move to challenge Trimper hints at dissent within the majority Liberal ranks.

"I don't look at this as, you know, going against the premier or going against my colleague Perry Trimper."

Parsons described Trimper as "brilliant" and said he's a friend.

"I believe it's my democratic responsibility to offer myself, to be the best I can be. We should always look to improve and grow."

The 40 members of the House of Assembly — of which one-quarter are women — are to vote for Speaker on Tuesday afternoon by secret ballot.

Only the name of the winner is expected to be revealed.