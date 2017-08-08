Kingsville, Ont., man drowns in Lake Erie

KINGSVILLE, Ont. — A 41-year-old man from Kingsville, Ont., drowned in Lake Erie on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say Tyson Koehn was operating a small boat with four children and had entered the water to help one of the children who was swimming and appeared to be struggling.

Koehn himself began to struggle and went beneath the surface.

The OPP says all four children were rescued by a passing vessel and a citizen on shore who swam out to assist.

Crews from the OPP marine unit, the military's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and a United States Coast Guard helicopter and vessel searched for Koehn and found him a short time later.