Montreal police make arrest after man stabbed on Mount Royal

Montreal police say they've made an arrest in a stabbing on Mount Royal that left a man in critical condition.

The 56-year-old victim underwent surgery following the attack on Monday night.

Montreal police say the victim was out for a walk with his adult son when the attack occurred.

A police spokesman says the victim was blinded by a flashlight before being stabbed in the stomach with a sharp object, but his son was not harmed.

Const. Benoit Boisselle says the victim's condition worsened during the night.