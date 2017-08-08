RCMP arrest pair in connection with church bell thefts in western New Brunswick

WOODSTOCK, N.B. — Two men have been arrested in the thefts of two western New Brunswick church bells last month.

RCMP in Woodstock, N.B., say one bell remains missing after it was removed from the top of St. Paul's Anglican Church in Kirkland sometime between July 16 and July 24.

A second bell stolen from the Kirk Church in Northampton was recovered from a scrapyard in Fredericton on July 25.

Police say they arrested two Woodstock men, aged 51 and 52.