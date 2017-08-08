The Tuesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Tuesday, Aug. 8

OTTAWA LOOKING TO BEEF UP BLOOD/ALCOHOL RULES: Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is considering lowering the legal alcohol limit for licensed drivers, according to a letter she sent to her Quebec counterpart. In the correspondence to Stephanie Vallee dated on May 23, Wilson-Raybould suggests lowering the limit to 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood from the current 80 milligrams. The federal minister said the change would "make it easier to fight the danger posed by drivers who have consumed alcohol." She said the current rules were established after research indicated the risk of being involved in a car crash was twice as likely when a driver has 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his or her system. Wilson-Raybould said the risk is twice as high at 50 milligrams and close to three times as high for 80 milligrams, "and the risk increases exponentially after that."

GUNS AT BORDER WITH 'ALARMING FREQUENCY': Six Americans have been charged with bringing handguns across the New Brunswick border so far this summer, as a Canadian prosecutor says it's proving difficult to let otherwise law-abiding people know they can't bring firearms on vacation. "The offences continue to occur with alarming frequency during the summer months," federal prosecutor Peter Thorn said from Hampton, N.B. Five men — three from Florida, two from New England — pleaded guilty and were fined between $1,500 and $2,000, he said. Thorn, who has prosecuted these cases for years, said most of the people caught are "respectful and law abiding citizens of the U.S.A." who are unaware handguns are either restricted or prohibited in Canada. He said many don't realize they can legally declare firearms and leave them behind as they enter the country. Many of the tourists are 60 and older, and from the South.

TRUMP WARNS NORTH KOREA OF 'FIRE AND FURY': U.S. President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J. A Japanese defence paper and a U.S. media report said Tuesday that North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. That's a key benchmark in the country's attempt to become a full-fledged nuclear power. Washington's alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified in the past month after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.

CANADIAN TEAM TAKING PRECAUTIONS DUE TO STOMACH VIRUS: Canada is moving some of its athletes into new accommodations at the world track and field championships to avoid a stomach bug. Athletes still to arrive in town will stay at a different hotel than the one in central London, where nine Canadian athletes and staff members have become ill, Canadian team doctor Paddy McCluskey said Tuesday. And several Canadian athletes have been moved to higher floors in the hotel. Canadian Eric Gillis dropped out of Sunday's marathon around the 30-kilometre mark a couple of days after falling ill, and sprinter Aaron Brown said he'd been quarantined after catching the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, a low-grade fever and abdominal pain. "The last two days have been better for us in terms of new cases, so I'm really hopeful we're coming out the other end," McCluskey said. The outbreak was another bad break for the Canadian team which lost stars Andre De Grasse and Derek Drouin to injury.

ANGUS REJOINS NDP LEADERSHIP CAMPAIGN: NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus is shifting back into campaign mode this week after taking a step back to support a gravely ill sibling — a difficult decision for the Ontario MP juggling heightened personal and political demands. After missing last week's leadership debate in Victoria, B.C., Angus said he has decided to hit the road again while he keeps a close eye on his sister's health. It is a critical point in the race to replace Tom Mulcair, Angus added, noting his team is trying to strike an appropriate balance. "It is hard to juggle all the balls in the air because you have a campaign that is firing at all cylinders," Angus said. "It is hard to explain, you want to be there for your sister at all times but you also have to go out and keep pushing the campaign." The next few weeks of the race will be key for all candidates — the others are Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron — as they seek to sign up as many members as possible ahead of an Aug. 17 registration cutoff.

SYSTEMIC RACISM CONSULTATIONS DIVIDING QUEBEC: Quebec is being widely criticized for its plan to launch public consultations on systemic racism, even by those who agree visible minorities face many structural barriers in the province. The debate has highlighted a deep divide among Quebec's political left, with some people saying the consultations encourage an ideology of victimhood and demonize the province as inherently racist. Some civil rights activists argue the consultations are meaningless unless the government is finally prepared to hold its institutions accountable for failing to uphold racial diversity. Moreover, activists say they will increasingly use the court system to push through changes in society regardless of what comes out of the government's consultations. Quebec has asked its human rights commission to launch public consultations on systemic discrimination and racism. Only discussion on discrimination involving race, colour or ethnic and national origin will be allowed when the hearings begin in September. The goal, the government said, is to forge "concrete and durable" solutions in order to "fight these problems."

SMALL GROUP PROFITING FROM AIRBNB RENTALS, STUDY FINDS: New research suggests a small number of large commercial property owners are the most successful on Airbnb and are eating up the local supply of housing in Canada's three largest cities in the process. A team of urban planners from McGill University looked at Airbnb trends in Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto and noted a 50 per cent increase in the number of short-term rental properties year over year. Using figures from an analytics firm, lead author David Wachsmuth says his team found that 10 per cent of hosts account for the lion's share of yearly revenue in the three Canadian cities. The study, which is entitled "Short-term Cities: Airbnb's Impact on Canadian Housing Markets," published Tuesday. Airbnb is calling the McGill study baseless and says data was manipulated to misrepresent the profile of Airbnb hosts. A spokeswoman says 80 per cent of its users engage in short-term rentals of their primary residence to earn additional money.

HIP BONE DISCOVERY SHAKES UP DINO FAMILY TREE: Dinosaur hip bones unearthed by a University of Alberta paleontology student are shaking up the family tree of a group of small meat-eaters that lived 75 million years ago. Aaron van der Reest found the pelvis of what was believed to be a Troodon formosus three years ago in Dinosaur Provincial Park southeast of Calgary. But the pubis bone of the dinosaur was rotated backward instead of pointing straight down, like in other specimens. After further research, it was determined that Troodon formosus is no longer a valid classification. Two new species have taken its place, and there could be even more to follow as more bones are examined. One of the new species was named for van der Reest's late mother. She died of cancer a year before the discovery. Van der Reest says she'd probably be amused that a dinosaur was named after her and it was the least he could do to honour her memory.

MAN CHALLENGES CFIA RULING ON WEST BANK WINES: A Winnipeg man says he is challenging a decision made by the federal food inspection agency last month that allowed two wines produced in the West Bank region to continue to be sold in Canada with the label "Product of Israel." David Kattenburg, a university instructor, says his lawyer has filed a formal complaint with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's complaints and appeals office, claiming the agency did not follow Canadian and international law in making its decision. The CFIA ruled in July that two wines, made at the Psagot Winery and Shiloh Winery in the West Bank, could be sold in Canada with the label "Product of Israel" because of the terms of the Canadian-Israel Free Trade Agreement. The Canadian government does not recognize permanent Israeli control over several territories occupied in 1967, including the West Bank. But under the agreement cited by the CFIA, Israel refers to any territory where the country's customs laws are applied. Kattenburg says labelling the West Bank wines as originating in Israel is fraudulent.

