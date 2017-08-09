Hamilton police investigate Progressive Conservative nomination battle
Hamilton police are investigating a Progressive Conservative nomination meeting marred by allegations of ballot box stuffing.
Ben Levitt won the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas nomination meeting in May, but it was challenged by two would-be candidates.
They allege the process was tainted by fraud and say the result should be overturned.
The allegations in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas are among several Progressive Conservative nomination results being questioned by party members.
In response, party leader Patrick Brown brought in PricewaterhouseCoopers auditors to oversee party nominations.
Hamilton police say a complaint was made to them in May about the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas meeting and they are now deciding how the investigation should continue and "what our status is here as a municipal police service."
Brown's office had no comment about the investigation.
