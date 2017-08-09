Man drowns while trying to rescue child in Lake Erie

KINGSVILLE, Ont. — A 41-year-old man is dead after trying to help a child swimming in a lake near Kingsville, Ont.

Provincial police say they got a distress call late Tuesday afternoon relating to a boat being driven by the man and with four children on board.

They say one of the children was swimming nearby and began struggling in the water.

Police say the man got in the water to help the child, but began having difficulties himself and eventually drowned.

Police have identified him as Tyson Koehn of Kingsville.