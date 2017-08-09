Man who allegedly pulled over drivers charged with impersonating officer

WESTLOCK, Alta. — Police are investigating allegations that a man impersonated a police officer and was pulling over drivers.

RCMP in Westlock, Alta., said they received a report from a motorist in late July who said the so-called officer activated blue-and-red flashing lights in the traffic stop.

The motorist was told by the man there had been an alleged traffic violation, and asked to see the driver's licence, registration and insurance.

The motorist told Mounties the person then used a device to scan the person's thumb before they were allowed to leave.

Two days later, the same detachment received another complaint, after a truck and trailer had been pulled over by the driver of a similar SUV.

Mark Andrew Capowski, 36, of St. Albert, Alta., is facing two counts of impersonating a peace officer and is scheduled to appear in court in Westlock on Aug. 23.

No injuries were reported in either incident.