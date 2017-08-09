Quebec blogger sentenced after defrauding a man with cystic fibrosis of $125,000

GRANBY, Que. — A Quebec blogger has been sentenced to 18 months house arrest for swindling a man with cystic fibrosis of $125,000.

In June 2014, a judge found Patrick Vaillancourt guilty of defrauding Louis-Philippe Pesant in 2007.

Quebec court Judge Conrad Chapdelaine, who heard the case, handed down the sentence Monday.

Granby La Voix de l'Est reported that Vaillancourt, 36, promoted a product he told Pesant would improve his condition.

He also told him any money he invested would be used to import pills that would be sold in health clubs.

The court heard that Pesant transferred sums of money ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 to Vaillancourt's bank account in March 2007.

Evidence presented by the prosecution showed that Vaillancourt used the money for his personal expenses, notably to rent his house for a year, buy a truck that was registered under his partner's name and also to purchase furniture and electrical appliances.

When Chapdelaine found Vaillancourt guilty three years ago, he described the accused's version of events as far-fetched and laden with implausibilities.