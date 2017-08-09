Verdict expected in October for former Yukon Speaker accused of sexual assault

WHITEHORSE — A judge is expected to deliver his verdict Oct. 2 in the sexual assault trial of a former Speaker of the Yukon legislature.

Judge John Faulkner of the Yukon territorial court reserved his decision Tuesday after David Laxton testified in his own defence against one charge of sexual assault.

Laxton did not dispute that he hugged and kissed a woman twice on the lips when she met him at the Yukon government administrative building in February 2016.

But he denied the incident was sexual, saying that's how he greets women he is friendly with.

On Monday, the woman testified she was "shocked" by the physical contact, which was unwanted and inappropriate.

Laxton, 61, told the court he first met the woman around 2001 and they developed a casual friendship that involved flirting.

When Laxton got involved in politics, he said they saw each other less often but would run into one another around Whitehorse over the past decade.

Laxton offered to help the woman after they ran into each other and she told him she was quitting her job. The woman said she believed the offer of help was a reference to a government job.

When they met, Laxton said the woman asked questions about his job as a legislature member and Speaker.

The woman said she found it odd that Laxton spoke about his personal life for nearly two hours and asked why he had invited her to contact him.

The conversation eventually turned to employment and Laxton asked a legislature official to look at the woman's resume.

Laxton said the woman was not interested in a job he suggested from the government website.

The office door was partially closed and Laxton and the woman were alone when the meeting ended.

Laxton said he told the woman he was happy with changes she had made in her life and gave her a hug and a kiss on the lips for "a fraction of a second.”

The pair left the office and walked down a hallway together. When they reached the public foyer, Laxton gave the woman a second hug and kiss.

Two women who are friends of Laxton testified he hugs and kisses female friends.

Defence lawyer Andre Roothman argued Laxton should be acquitted of the charge because to infer sexual gratification from the greeting would "really be stretching it."

But Crown prosecutor Amy Porteous said the physical contact was inappropriate in the workplace after discussing employment, and people shouldn't be kissed if they don't want to be.

"Assuming women are walking around in a perpetual state of consent is offensive and inaccurate under the law," Porteous said.