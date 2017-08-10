Alberta woman who allegedly abducting son arrested in Belize

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Lethbridge police say an Alberta woman sought in the alleged abduction of her young son has been arrested in Belize.

Police had been searching for Robin Greenway-Trockstad for three years since her ex-husband reported she had fled the country with their 11-month-old son.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 33-year-old and police had tracked the pair to Mexico, Guatemala and Belize.

Lethbridge police say they received a tip from Belize police in July and managed to find the pair in the town of San Ignacio.

Greenway-Trockstad was taken into custody at the Calgary airport Wednesday, but her now four-year-old son remains in Belize.

Police say he is in the care of Belize Human Services and arrangements are still being made to reunite him with his father who has sole custody.

Sgt. Cam Van Roon, the primary investigator on the case, said it was a huge challenge navigating foreign bureaucracy despite co-operation from international agencies.

"The laws, rules and regulations they are bound by sometimes differ from ours so there was a lot of red tape that caused delays and those delays often resulted in the accused being able to move before authorities were able to apprehend her," he said in a statement Thursday.