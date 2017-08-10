ATM ripped from wall of Brant County bank with truck last Saturday, police say
BRANT COUNTY, Ont. — Police say they are looking for a team of suspected thieves who used a pickup truck to rip an ATM machine from a bank wall in Brant County, Ont.
The theft was called in to police just after 4 a.m. Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police say the suspects entered a Royal Bank in the area and forced their way into a vestibule with an ATM inside.
Police say the team then allegedly used a cable to connect their pickup truck to the ATM and ripped it from the wall.
They say the suspects took a cash box from inside the ATM and fled the scene in their truck.
