Climber falls to death on mountain in Alberta Rockies during descent

CANMORE, Alta. — Alberta RCMP say a climber is dead following a fall from a mountain in the Rockies.

RCMP say they were advised of a rescue mission Wednesday night after a climber fell on the "Middle Sister" mountain near Canmore.

Police say four climbers from Canmore were descending the mountain when one fell a significant distance.

The man in his 40s, who is not being identified, died of his injuries while the remaining climbers were rescued.

RCMP say they are investigating the death and don't know what led to the accident.