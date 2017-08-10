Man dead after crop-dusting plane crashes in northern Alberta
LA CRETE, Alta. — The pilot of a crop-dusting plane has been killed in a crash in northern Alberta.
RCMP say the 43-year-old man from La Crete, Alta., died at the scene when the plane went down in a field just outside the community Wednesday evening.
The pilot was the lone occupant of the aircraft.
His name is not being released.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is sending investigators to the site.
La Crete is a hamlet of about 3,500 people around 700 kilometres north of Edmonton.
