PQ leader calls for new Quebec language law in reaction to 2016 census data

MONTREAL — The Parti Quebecois is calling for a new language law in reaction to the 2016 census.

PQ Leader Jean-Francois Lisee said today if he's elected premier in 2018 he'll introduce Bill 202, a reference to the legislation passed in the 1970s that is known informally as Bill 101.

Lisee points to census data released last week indicating the percentage of people in Quebec who listed French as a mother tongue decreased to 78.4 per cent in 2016 from 79.7 per cent in 2011.

The census also suggested the percentage of Quebec anglophones increased significantly across the province.

Lisee says only people who are able to speak French should be allowed to move to Quebec, except for refugees, who can learn once they arrive.