Quebec to pay Petrolia $20.5 million to end Anticosti oil development

QUEBEC — The Quebec government will pay $20.5 million to Petrolia as part of its plan to end oil development on Anticosti Island.

The province's Energy and Natural Resources Department said in a statement Thursday the compensation deal is based on public interest.

In late July, the government announced it was halting oil and gas exploration on the island and was negotiating with several companies to get them to abandon their research rights.

The decision was made to protect the island's natural character and in support of its bid to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.