Refugee who sought Canadian citizenship won't have hearing at Supreme Court

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says it won't hear a case that had raised questions about the refugee system.

The issue the court was being asked to consider revolved around whether the federal immigration minister can suspend someone's application for citizenship if their permanent residency status is in doubt.

Nisreen Nilam found both his asylum status and his permanent residency under review after he travelled back to his native Sri Lanka several times.

Prior to 2012, once people were granted asylum in Canada and became permanent residents, they could lose refugee status but their permanent residency would be untouched.

That changed as part of sweeping overhauls to the asylum system that year.

While his status was under review, Nilam applied for Canadian citizenship, but the minister paused that application while his refugee status was reviewed.

Nilam sued, arguing the minister had a duty to process his citizenship application and won in a lower court, but the Federal Court of Appeal overturned that decision.