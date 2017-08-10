Second person charged in connection to case of body found in farmer's field

KITCHENER, Ont. — Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a 44-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a farmer's field.

Police say Jason Cesar has been charged with one count of committing an indignity to a body.

The body of 32-year-old Kitchener resident Christopher Deweese was found in a rural area in North Dumfries Township, near Cambridge, Ont., on July 12.

This is the second arrest made in the investigation. Last month, a 29-year-old Cambridge woman was also charged with committing an indignity to a body.

Waterloo regional police, who had previously released a picture of a shoe found near the body in the hopes of identifying the man, have said they have determined Deweese did not die in the location where he was found.

A post-mortem was conducted in Hamilton and investigators say they are awaiting results of toxicology tests to try and determine the cause of death.