Six stories in the news for today, Aug. 10

Six stories in the news for Thursday, Aug. 10

B.C. TO OUTLINE NEXT STEPS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN

Two key NDP cabinet ministers in British Columbia are expected to outline the government's next steps today on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. No details have been revealed about the announcement by Attorney General David Eby and Environment Minister George Heyman, but the future of the $7.4-billion project has been heavily scrutinized since the NDP government came to power.

TRUDEAU 'PLEASED AND RELIEVED' PASTOR FREED IN NORTH KOREA

An Ontario church is celebrating the release of its pastor from a North Korean prison on "sick bail" more than two years after he was arrested for crimes against the state and sentenced to life with hard labour. In a statement early today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "pleased and relieved" that Hyeon Soo Lim had been released and that the government is working to ensure he receives whatever medical attention he needs.

B.C. TOURISM AFFECTED BY WILDFIRES

Tourism officials are starting to assess the impact of devastating wildfires in British Columbia and have received mixed feedback on the toll so far on the travel sector. Maya Lange of Destination BC, the province's tourism planning and marketing corporation, says businesses outside the fire zone have reported cancellations. Lange says data reflecting the financial cost of the fires won't be ready for another two to three months.

SOLDIERS TO HELP HANDLE ASYLUM SEEKS AT QUEBEC BORDER

About 100 soldiers have set up camp near the Quebec-U.S. border to help fellow authorities cope with the crush of asylum seekers crossing into Canada. More than two dozen tents have been erected to accommodate up to 500 people. The soldiers will have no role in security and will not take part in any law-enforcement duties. A Quebec government official says 2,620 people asylum seekers are currently being housed in temporary accommodation in Montreal.

ONE DEAD IN SARNIA, ONT., AFTER SUSPECTED OPIOID USE

Police in Sarnia, Ont., have issued a public safety notice after one person died and two others were taken to hospital last evening due to suspected drug overdoses. Police say the drug involved was thought to be cocaine but is now believed to have been laced with the dangerous opioid fentanyl. Police say the three overdoses occurred over five hours.

CHASE THE ACE FEVER BUILDS IN NEWFOUNDLAND

The chase for the elusive ace of spades will continue in Newfoundland after huge crowds descended packed a community on the outskirts of St. John's for a chance to win the $1.42-million jackpot. George Chaulk of Goulds had the lucky ticket to draw a card last night, but drew the nine of spades for a consolation prize is $185,014. Chase the Ace is like a 50-50 draw in which players buy numbered tickets for about $5 each.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq chiefs will meet with AFN national chief Perry Bellegarde and Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould in Wolfville.