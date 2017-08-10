Two girls die after being struck by car in northwestern Quebec
A
A
Share via Email
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Two 16-year-old girls have died in northwestern Quebec after being struck by a car.
The pedestrians were hit late Wednesday afternoon in Rouyn-Noranda.
One girl died in the evening and the other passed away overnight.
The driver of the car is believed to be about 20.
Provincial police say they don't believe speed or alcohol were factors in the deaths.
Most Popular
-
An LRT runs through it: When city growth leaves Chinatown behind
-
'Kind of in shock:' Halifax country singer Makayla Lynn featured in Rolling Stone
-
Police say no charges laid after Sullivan's Pond geese hit, killed by car
-
Now that's a super thin crust...hundreds of pizzas scattered on highway after truck hits bridge