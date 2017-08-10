News / Canada

Two girls die after being struck by car in northwestern Quebec

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Two 16-year-old girls have died in northwestern Quebec after being struck by a car.

The pedestrians were hit late Wednesday afternoon in Rouyn-Noranda.

One girl died in the evening and the other passed away overnight.

The driver of the car is believed to be about 20.

Provincial police say they don't believe speed or alcohol were factors in the deaths.

