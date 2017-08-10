Woman, 42, charged after infant found dead in Innisfil, Ont.
INNISFIL, Ont. — A 42-year-old woman is facing charges after the body of an infant boy was found in Innisfil, Ont.
Police say they made the discovery after a doctor's office received a call Wednesday from a woman claiming to have given birth out of hospital without medical assistance.
They say officers went to check in on her and found the baby, who they believe died on July 30.
An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.
Police say the woman is charged with neglecting to obtain assistance in childbirth and concealing the body of a child.
She was due to appear in court Thursday.
