Environmentalists wary of proposed nuclear waste depot near Ottawa River

CHALK RIVER, Ont. — Environmentalists are raising concerns about plans to build a nuclear waste depot roughly one kilometre from the Ottawa River.

The Canadian Nuclear Laboratories company is planning on building a waste disposal site on land around the Chalk River Laboratories, in Chalk River, Ont.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Martine Ouellet and several environmentalists took a tour of the Chalk River nuclear facilities Thursday and told reporters they object to the plan.

Ouellet says the proposed site is too close to the Ottawa River, which is a major drinking water source for Quebecers.

She says Canadian Nuclear Laboratories didn't look for other disposal sites further away from the river because of the cost.

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories says it did consider transporting radioactive waste elsewhere but argues citizens would oppose that plan, adding the waste is already at the Chalk River site.