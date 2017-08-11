NDP leadership front-runners show off endorsements as race heats up

OTTAWA — Two of the front-runners in the federal NDP leadership race are showing off their fundraising muscles as the campaign moves closer to its October finale.

Nine Ontario legislators have come out in support of Jagmeet Singh, a provincial politician looking to make the leap to Parliament Hill.

The other candidates seeking to replace Tom Mulcair as leader are all federal NDP MPs: northern Ontario's Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton from Manitoba and Quebec's Guy Caron.

Angus, meanwhile, appears to have the support of organized labour, long a mainstay of federal NDP politics.

The president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada issued an open letter this week, endorsed by a number of other labour leaders, saying no one questions Angus's commitment to the party's "traditional values."