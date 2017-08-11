Quebec police probe blaze that gutted shuttered iconic Le Studio recording facility

MORIN HEIGHTS, Que. — Quebec provincial police are investigating a suspicious blaze at a building north of Montreal that once housed a recording studio frequented by many famous Canadian and international artists.

At its height in the 1970s and 1980s, Le Studio hosted numerous musicians and bands including the Bee Gees, David Bowie, Keith Richards and Rush.

The studio had been out of business since 2008 and was abandoned and put up for sale in 2015.

It was founded in the early 1970s by Quebec record producer Andre Perry near Morin Heights, about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Provincial police Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau says firefighters have been on the scene since for two hours today and about two-thirds of the building has been destroyed.