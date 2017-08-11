Two men dead after separate motorcycle crashes in Newfoundland and Labrador

HOLYROOD, N.L. — RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say two motorcyclists are dead following a pair of single-vehicle crashes in the province.

The first accident occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday on Route 310, near the causeway on the Eastport Peninsula.

Police say a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital in Gander, where he was later pronounced dead.

The second crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway just west of the Holyrood Access Exit.

A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital in St. John's, where he later died.