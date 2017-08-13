12-year-old girl seriously injured after falling from carnival ride in Quebec
LAC-MEGANTIC, Que. — A 12-year-old Quebec girl has been injured after slipping and falling from an amusement park ride at a festival in Lac-Megantic on Saturday.
The girl was taken to hospital with serious head wounds but officials said Saturday night that they don't fear for her life.
The ride, which featured so-called "flying chairs," was shut down after the incident.
Provincial police say the fall appears to have been an accident.
