Freeland to use speech to call on Canadian public to support NAFTA's overhaul

OTTAWA — Chrystia Freeland will give a speech on Monday arguing that NAFTA's upcoming renegotiation will benefit a broad cross section of Canadians.

The foreign affairs minister will deliver a morning speech at the University of Ottawa as Canada, the United States and Mexico prepare to start trade talks on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

A senior government official who was not authorized to speak publicly about Freeland's address says she will also list many of Canada's priorities.

The official says the speech is intended to be consequential and will produce enough details that it can be used as a reference for those interested in a better understanding of Canada's positions.

Freeland's address will also contain messages for business and labour audiences — but it will make the case that the wider Canadian public stands to benefit from NAFTA's update.

She is also expected to highlight some details from Canada's recently negotiated trade deal with the European Union and explain how they might apply to the NAFTA talks.