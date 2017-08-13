News / Canada

Police attacked after brawl breaks out during festival near Montreal

LAVAL, Que. — Angry teens threw projectiles at police who were trying to break up a massive brawl at a festival north of Montreal Saturday night.

Police were called after about 100 people, mostly youth, began fighting at a Moroccan festival in Laval, Que.

Police say it took about 50 officers to gain control of the scene after some of the youth began throwing objects at police.

Laval police say there were only minor injuries, and one person was arrested.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular