A by-the-numbers look at homelessness among veterans in Canada
OTTAWA — The federal government plans to release this fall a new strategy to tackle veterans homelessness. Here are some figures from Employment and Social Development Canada and Veterans Affairs Canada to keep in mind:
2,950: Number of veterans estimated to be shelter users in 2014
5: Percentage of the homeless population who are veterans according to various point-in-time counts
750: Veterans identified as homeless in a Veterans Affairs database
$37,769: Amount provided since April 1 from a federal fund to help veterans in financial need
40: Veterans helped by that money
8: Provinces where the money has been spent, with spending topping $10,000 in Ontario and Quebec
$1 million: Amount per year for four years the Liberals are making available in a new emergency fund as of April 1, 2018
58: Percentage of veterans in a Veterans Affairs database who were over age 50 as of June 30, 2016
10: Delay in years, on average, between a military release and the onset of homelessness