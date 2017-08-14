Feds ask CRTC to review Canadian content decision after outcry over lower investment

GATINEAU, Que. — The federal government is asking Canada's broadcast regulator to review the licence renewals for several TV providers following outcry over their potential impact on Canadian content on screen.

In mid-May, the CRTC renewed the licenses for multiple broadcasters and set the amount they must spend on programs of national interest to five per cent of their total revenue — a drop for some broadcasters.

At the end of June, groups representing Canada's independent producers, professional performers and other media workers submitted a petition to the Canadian Heritage minister to set aside the renewals or refer them back to the CRTC, saying the lowered investment could hurt the industry.

The government said in a statement it is referring the decision back for the CRTC to reconsider following numerous appeals from the cultural sector.

It said it wants the CRTC to ensure Canada achieves the right balance of investment in content and ability to compete.