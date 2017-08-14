Four stories in the news for today, Aug. 14

Four stories in the news for Monday, Aug. 14

———

FREELAND TO LAY OUT MORE NAFTA GOALS

Chrystia Freeland will push for additional labour and environmental sections when she shares broad strokes today of Canada's goals for the upcoming NAFTA talks. The foreign affairs minister will deliver the message in a morning speech at the University of Ottawa. It will come as Canada, the United States and Mexico prepare to start fresh trade talks on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

———

PROFILE ON THE U.S.'S LEAD NAFTA NEGOTIATOR

While the U.S. president trashes NAFTA as a one-sided, job-killing disaster, the man who will lead the American negotiating team when talks start this week is an old proponent of the accord. U.S. chief negotiator John Melle has sung NAFTA's praises in the past. Melle's worldview, according to friends, is that nobody's a saint when it comes to free trade; everyone's a bit of a protectionist sinner, and, if their mutual interests align, they just might get along and get a deal.

———

ASYLUM-SEEKERS STRUGGLING TO FUND HOUSING

Some asylum-seekers who have crossed the Canada-U.S. border say they're struggling to find a place to live once they leave government-run shelters. The shelters have been set up to receive the surging number of people entering Quebec, but they're only intended as temporary housing. Asylum-seekers are generally expected to leave the shelters once they receive their first social assistance cheques, but several who spoke to The Canadian Press say it's not that easy.

———

HPV-RELATED ORAL CANCERS RISING IN CANADA

Researchers say the proportion of oral cancers caused by the human papillomavirus has risen significantly in Canada, and the infection is now behind an estimated three-quarters of all such malignancies. A new cross-Canada study says researchers found the incidence of HPV-related oropharyngeal cancers increased by about 50 per cent between 2000 and 2012. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection worldwide.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY: