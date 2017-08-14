Metro Cities: How cities can be more dog-friendly

Dogs make our cities better. They get us out of the house to explore our city, they help us make friends with neighbours in local parks and they're generally adorable. So it's only fair to return the favour and make cities better for our canine friends. Metro took a look at how cities around the world are embracing creative ideas to cater to dogs and how we can toss them a bone too.

Pet waste bins: Simple dog infrastructure can make a big difference. Taking care of Max or Fido can be a messy business, especially when lazy neighbours don't bend over and do their duty. So let's give them one less excuse. Vancouver is trying out a pilot program where they provide separate dog waste bins in some parks. Other cities include little baggies too.

Yappy hour: Support pet-friendly businesses and they'll carve out space for your dog. Lots of restaurants and pubs in Portland, Ore., feature a special "yappy hour" with discounts for people who bring four-legged friends.

Dog-friendly transit: New York does a lot of things well, but dog-friendly transit isn't one of them. The city has a law that dogs can only travel on transit if they fit into a bag. This leads to the ridiculous (but adorable) phenomenon of huskies riding the subway in giant blue IKEA bags. Dogs will always find a way, so cities may as well work with them.

Condo for dogs: Developers are increasingly recognizing the importance of building for little doggies. One Toronto condo includes a dog spa where owners can clean their furry friend before going home, and another condo will include an outdoor dog run course for canines to get their exercise.