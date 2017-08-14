One Canadian among 18 people killed in Burkina Faso extremist attack
The assailants arrived at the restaurant on motorcycles and then began shooting randomly at the crowds dining Sunday evening.
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that one Canadian is among 18 people killed in a suspected extremist attack on a popular Turkish restaurant.
It says other foreigners among the victims include two Kuwaitis, and one person each from France, Senegal, Nigeria, Lebanon and Turkey.
Seven Burkina Faso citizens were killed and authorities said three other victims had not yet been identified.
