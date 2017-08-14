News / Canada

One Canadian among 18 people killed in Burkina Faso extremist attack

Burkinabe police patrol on August 14, 2017 in Ouagadougou, following a deadly attack by gunmen on a restaurant.

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that one Canadian is among 18 people killed in a suspected extremist attack on a popular Turkish restaurant.

It says other foreigners among the victims include two Kuwaitis, and one person each from France, Senegal, Nigeria, Lebanon and Turkey.

Seven Burkina Faso citizens were killed and authorities said three other victims had not yet been identified.

The assailants arrived at the restaurant on motorcycles and then began shooting randomly at the crowds dining Sunday evening.

