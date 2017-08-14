Tourists involved in fatal B.C. bus crash related, from Massachusetts: police

Vancouver police say the three tourists involved in a fatal bus collision near the city's waterfront on Sunday were all related and visiting from Massachusetts.

Police say a 49-year-old man died in the crash, an elderly man remains in hospital with serious injuries, and a 15-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said Sunday that a charter bus hit several pedestrians and a parked vehicle on a bustling waterfront street populated by hotels, tourist attractions and the convention centre.

Robillard said the pedestrians were around the parked vehicle when it was struck by the bus, which was travelling at a low speed.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and there is no further information to share at this time.