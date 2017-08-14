Veterans see need for deep, flexible spending in new homeless strategy

OTTAWA — An emergency fund overseen by federal officials has doled out almost $38,000 in the last four months to help 40 veterans who faced financial crises, including some who may have been on the verge of becoming homeless.

As of the end of June, Veterans Affairs Canada had 750 veterans identified as homeless in its client database, compared with 650 as of last September, but other estimates suggest the count could be almost 3,000.

The figures hint at how much more the government may have to spend to house thousands of homeless veterans, a cost that one former high-ranking military member believes could run into millions of dollars each year.

The Liberal strategy to tackle the issue is slated for release this fall and veterans will be paying close attention to how much money the government puts behind the plan, says Walter Semianiw, a former chief of military personnel.

The retired lieutenant-general, who now works with a homeless veterans organization, says the amount of money, the rules around how it can be spent and when spending will roll out will help determine the success of the strategy.