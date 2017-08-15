Crash test monies: federal documents raise questions about $5.4M barrier

OTTAWA — Documents show Transport Canada went ahead with building a $5.4-million crash barrier at one of its vehicle test sites last year without knowing if it was worth the money.

The auditor general questioned the project in Blainville, Que., in his fall 2016 report, since the government slashed its crash test budget by 59 per cent the same year it opted to build the outdoor barrier.

The report questioned the rationale for the project and whether it would get any use.

A briefing note to Transport Minister Marc Garneau months before the report landed shows officials didn't know if the barrier was worth the money, noting that "the level of potential use has not been defined."

The department does say adding the outdoor barrier "allows for a wider range of vehicle testing," such as on natural gas and hydrogen-fuelled cars that cannot be tested on existing facilities.