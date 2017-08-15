Critical habitat for endangered species along Nova Scotia river protected

SHERBROOKE, N.S. — A critical habitat for several endangered species along one of Nova Scotia's most ecologically rich rivers has been protected following a donation from a well-known business family.

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust says David and Faye Sobey have donated their 30-acre property on the St. Mary's River in Mitchell's Pool, just north of Sherbrooke in Guysborough County.

The trust says the property's brooks, swamp and island provide important habitat for a range of wildlife including ducks, forest birds and wood turtles — a species on Canada's endangered species list.

It says the donation also protects some of the last mature floodplain forest in the province, a ecosystem made up of large oaks, maples, and yellow birch that provide cooling shade essential for the river's aquatic life.

The Nature Trust says the Sobey family — known for starting the now multibillion-dollar Sobeys Inc. grocery business — have been visiting that part of the river for 80 years and they wanted to ensure the lands were kept pristine indefinitely.