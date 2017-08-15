Eastern Canadian premiers and New England governors to meet in Charlottetown

CHARLOTTETOWN — Energy and greenhouse gas emissions are expected to be among the major issues up for discussion when the New England governors and eastern Canadian premiers meet later this month in Prince Edward Island.

The Aug. 28 meeting in Charlottetown is the 41st gathering of the group since it was formed in 1973.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened focus on Canada-U.S. relations, and during current negotiations on NAFTA and softwood lumber.

The program includes an energy forum to support a commitment by the premiers and governors to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.