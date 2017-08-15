News / Canada

CREA says July average home price fell compared with year ago

The association says the average price for a home sold last month was $478,696, down 0.3 per cent from July 2016.

It is the first year-over-year drop since February 2013.

File / Metro Order this photo

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says the national average price for homes sold in July fell compared with a year ago, the first year-over-year drop since February 2013.

