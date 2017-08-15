Politicians, corporations face pressure to distance themselves from The Rebel

OTTAWA — Politicians and corporations alike are facing pressure to distance themselves from controversial media outlet The Rebel over its coverage of explosive protests in Virginia this past weekend.

Some critics say the site's coverage of the Charlottesville protests reflects its ongoing support for the far right.

Rebel co-founder Ezra Levant had tried to shut down that line of criticism, but his efforts weren't enough for one of the news channel's other founders, Brian Lilley, who quit late Monday.

Among other things, Lilley questioned what the Rebel was doing at an event that he described as nothing more than an "anti-Semitic white power rally."

Lilley's decision won support from some Conservative supporters, many of whom are under pressure to disavow the outlet, which is seen as linked with both the federal and provincial party.

Doug Schweitzer, who is running for leadership of the United Conservative party in Alberta, called the Rebel a fresh voice that's now evolved into a "platform for the alt-right and their Nazi friends."

Schweitzer has called on both his rivals — Brian Jean and Jason Kenney — to follow his lead; Jean's campaign manager is currently listed as one of the company's board of directors.