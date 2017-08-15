Residents of coastal Labrador outport vote unanimously to relocate

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Residents of the tiny, coastal community of William's Harbour in eastern Labrador have voted to relocate.

The provincial government says 100 per cent of eligible residents sought the move — well above the 90-per-cent threshold the government needs to take title to the land and advance payments to residents.

The province will spend roughly $4 million for the relocation, but says it will result in savings of about $7.9 million over 20 years.

According to Statistics Canada, William's Harbour — on Granby Island, off the east coast of Labrador — had a population of just 15 people in 2016.

Municipal Affairs Minister Eddie Joyce says the government has worked for some time with the residents, and he's glad to see the process moving forward.