Trudeau condemns 'cowardly' Burkina Faso attack, offers condolences

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering condolences in the wake of a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso that killed 18 people, including two Canadians.

In a statement, the prime minister says he is deeply saddened by the incident.

Canadians Tammy Chen and Bilel Diffalah were among those killed during the attack on a popular restaurant in downtown Ouagadougou.

Trudeau is offering his personal condolences as well as those of the government and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Diffalah worked with an NGO in the West African country, while Chen founded a charity called Bright Futures Burkina Faso.

The prime minister is condemning what he calls a heinous and cowardly attack.

"People should not have to live in fear over their safety and security — no matter where they call home or where they travel," he said in the statement.