Alberta's police watchdog to investigate liquor store suspect's injury in fall

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in a fall while being detained by police in southern Alberta.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says a security alarm went off early Tuesday at a liquor store in Lethbridge.

When police arrived it appeared there had a been a break and enter and a review of surveillance video gave police a description of a suspect.

About 30 minutes later, a patrol officer approached a man on the street who matched the clothing and appearance of the wanted suspect.

Shortly after, the man fell five metres below the street and sustained a fractured left foot which requires surgery.

ASIRT's investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the injury sustained by the man while being detained by police.

 

