Central Alberta man accused of posing as lawyer, stealing money pleads innocence

RED DEER, Alta. — A 25-year-old central Alberta man accused of posing as a lawyer so he could steal money from people has pleaded not guilty.

The 12 charges against Chance Aaron Shaw of Red Deer include six counts relating to forged documents, four counts of fraud and one count each of forgery and false pretences.

RCMP began an investigation in March after receiving a complaint that someone had represented himself as a lawyer and taken money in exchange for preparing legal documents.

Nine alleged victims reported they dealt with a man on legal services between December and April.

One person grew suspicious and did not pay.

Police say the suspect operated under the fictitious business name SS & Associates LLP.

A trial for Shaw has been scheduled for Jan. 22 in Red Deer provincial court.