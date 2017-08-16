Emergency crews at scene of Baptist church fire in Burlington, Ont.

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire east of Hamilton, Ont., that has caused extensive damage to a Baptist church.

Halton regional police say crews responded to the fire at Trinity Baptist Church in Burlington, Ont., just after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the Burlington Fire department extinguished the fire, but not before the structure suffered extensive damage.

The Burlington Fire Department will be notifying the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office.

Police say they do not know the cause of the fire.