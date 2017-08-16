Far-right groups hurting Quebec's image internationally: minister

Quebec's international relations minister is saying the province's image around the world is being hurt by homegrown far-right groups.

Christine St-Pierre said today Quebec must continue to project an image of openness despite the increasingly visible presence of far-right nationalists.

A right-wing group called La Meute is organizing a demonstration on Sunday to denounce the attitudes of the federal and Quebec governments toward immigration.

Another group announced plans to open what they said would be an identity-based boxing club in the coming weeks.

Various banners carrying the word #REMIGRATION were put up Monday, including one on an overpass on a busy thoroughfare in the provincial capital.