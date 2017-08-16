McDonald’s is selling 67-cent hamburgers Wednesday to mark its 50th year in Canada

McDonald’s Canada is celebrating its 50th birthday with a special deal Wednesday — and people are lovin’ it.

The fast-food chain will be selling 67-cent hamburgers at its more than 1,400 locations across the country from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., McDonald’s announced.

The burgers can only be purchased in store with a three-hamburger limit per customer, while supplies last, according to the company.

Canada became the first country with a McDonald’s outside of the United States when a location opened in Richmond, B.C., in 1967, according to the company’s website.

McDonald’s says it serves up to three million Canadians are served every day around the nation.

McDonald’s is the largest buyer of ground beef in the Canadian restaurant industry, with annual purchases of more than 30 million kilograms.

“It’s amazing to think that a single B.C. location that started in 1967 has grown to over 1,400 restaurants across Canada,” said John Betts, president and CEO of McDonald’s Canada.