Newfoundlanders line up for a shot at million-dollar ace of spades

GOULDS, N.L. — The chase for the elusive ace of spades has resumed at a church on the outskirts of St. John's, N.L.

The lineup began at the St. Kevin's Parish church hall in Goulds overnight for a jackpot expected to top $1.4-million, but one Twitter user said this morning it took him only 10 minutes to buy tickets and leave.

There are 10 cards left, with the draw scheduled for tonight.

Chase the Ace is like a 50-50 draw in which players buy numbered tickets for about $5 each. The winner gets a percentage of the total ticket sales and a bigger jackpot if they pull the ace of spades from a deck of cards that gets smaller with each successive draw.

Tens of thousands of people turned out for last Wednesday night's draw despite soggy weather.

George Chaulk of Goulds drew the nine of spades, and left with a consolation prize of $185,014 for a work pool.

St. Kevin's has been hosting the draw every Wednesday, although it was briefly postponed after duplicate tickets surfaced because of an apparent printing glitch.

Similar draws have been held across Atlantic Canada in recent years with varying success — some lost money for their charities while others that lingered for months saw entire towns shut down for a night because of the hoopla.