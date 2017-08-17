News / Canada

Canadians in Spain told to avoid Barcelona tourist area, scene of terror attack

Spanish police say at least one person was killed and 32 more injured in the attack, which police say has been confirmed as an act of terror.

People run down a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people.

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

OTTAWA — Canadians in Spain are being urged to avoid the Las Ramblas area in Barcelona, where a van has plowed through a crowd in the popular tourist area near the city centre.

Global Affairs Canada says Canadians in the Spanish city should monitor local media and follow the directions of local authorities.

Officials say questions should be directed to the Consulate of Canada, which is just a kilometre away from where the attack occurred, as well as the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.

Several Canadian politicians have already used social media to express their horror at the latest terrorist assault in Europe.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Tom Mulcair both called the incident "terrible" and expressed support for the victims.

There is no word yet on whether any Canadians have been impacted by the attack.

